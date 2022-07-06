Axe-wielding Fairview Heights man arrested for stalking

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Fairview Heights man Wednesday in an alleged stalking case involving a neighbor.

According to a spokesperson with the Fairview Heights Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, for a reported home invasion.

Officers learned the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Michael Slusser, used an axe to breach his neighbor’s front door and was yelling at people in the home. Slusser allegedly walked back to the driveway and began breaking the windows with the axe.

Officers watched the incident on home surveillance video in order to identify Slusser. However, Slusser had fled the area and was not at his home.

On Wednesday, police again tried to make contact with Slusser at his home but to no avail. Authorities were notified that Slusser was at home around 2 p.m. but he refused to surrender to police.

When Slusser stopped communicating with officers at his home, police said they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. The marshals helped police in breaching the home and locating Slusser in the basement. He was arrested without further incident.

Slusser was ultimately charged with aggravated stalking and three counts of criminal damage to property. He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

