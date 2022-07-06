ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

Axe-wielding Fairview Heights man arrested for stalking

By Kevin S. Held
 2 days ago

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Fairview Heights man Wednesday in an alleged stalking case involving a neighbor.

According to a spokesperson with the Fairview Heights Police Department, officers were called to the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, for a reported home invasion.

Officers learned the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Michael Slusser, used an axe to breach his neighbor’s front door and was yelling at people in the home. Slusser allegedly walked back to the driveway and began breaking the windows with the axe.

Officers watched the incident on home surveillance video in order to identify Slusser. However, Slusser had fled the area and was not at his home.

On Wednesday, police again tried to make contact with Slusser at his home but to no avail. Authorities were notified that Slusser was at home around 2 p.m. but he refused to surrender to police.

When Slusser stopped communicating with officers at his home, police said they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. The marshals helped police in breaching the home and locating Slusser in the basement. He was arrested without further incident.

Slusser was ultimately charged with aggravated stalking and three counts of criminal damage to property. He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Comments / 2

 

FOX2Now

Jennings teen charged after carjacking, ride through construction zone

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Jennings teen faces criminal charges after he carjacked a man and drove his vehicle through a north St. Louis County construction zone. Prosecutors have charged La’Vontray Hayes-Williams, 18, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest in the investigation. He is behind bars on a $150,000 bond in St. Louis County.
JENNINGS, MO
Fairview, IL
Fairview Heights, IL
KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Molly Rose
KMOV

2 teens, 1 adult killed in accident in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two teenage girls and a woman died in an accident that occurred in Clinton County, Illinois Friday afternoon. The accident involved a FedEx semi and another car, and happened on Old Highway 50. The Clinton County Coroner later told News 4 that two teenage girls and a woman died.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

South Roxana man faces Class X drug charge

EDWARDSVILLE — A South Roxana man was charged with three felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Daniel A. Perez, 32, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony; possession of a stolen license plate, a Class 2 felony; and possession of ammunition by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
#Stalking#Police#Violent Crime#The U S Marshal#Fugitive Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc
The Telegraph

Collinsville man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE – A Collinsville man has been charged with the burglary of a garage by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. James C. Williams Sr., 51, of Collinsville, was charged July 7 with burglary, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Public Safety
The Telegraph

Alton man charged in Bethalto burglary

An Alton man was charged with burglary by Madison County on Wednesday. Matthew C. Thaxton, 28, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Street, was charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department.
ALTON, IL
