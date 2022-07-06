ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Crafting the Boot for One Knox

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fh1dh_0gX0gcHv00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Every new adventure starts with a first step.

“When they came out with the first jersey, and how big that was,” said Alex Magnuson. “It follows the same path that this was the first trophy that we won.”

Alex Magnuson had aspirations of playing on One Knox, but sometimes the plan is not always the result.

“It didn’t workout and I still wanted to be involved with the club,” said Magnuson. “I sent a text to one of the owners Drew. I was like ‘Hey, I want to volunteer my services, some skills, I want to be a part of something.”

Thus the idea of the boot was crafted.

United Way teaming up One Knox

“I had been working on some sketches all throughout, getting some stuff covered,” said Magnuson. “What are we thinking? How do we feel? Design, color, base, everything. I started working on it Sunday and just went with it.”

Magnuson attacked the design and started piecing it together.

“The layout is like you make like 10 pieces and you fit them the best way possible, and you fill in the gaps when you need to,” said Magnuson. “That was the simplest way of figuring it out.”

The Knoxville native completed the boot, which welded a rivalry between Asheville City and One Knox.

Construction of food hall, event space at Kern’s Bakery in Knoxville begins

“It turned into a game that was bigger than just one game,” said Magnuson. “It turned it into a rivalry right there.”

The boot not only represents One Knox’s first rivalry win, but a step into the club’s future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Zakai Zeigler and Family Move Into New Knoxville Home

This past Spring, Vol Nation showed overwhelming support for one of Tennessee Basketball's most beloved newcomers and players: Zakai Zeigler. On or off the court, Zeigler never failed to entertain, and despite being under-recruited in high school, the New York native proved to be one of Tennessee's most crucial pieces off the bench in their 27-8 season. This led to Zeigler becoming an instant fan favorite, and when Zeigler's New York home unfortunately burned down in late February, Vol Nation raised an enormous amount of love and support.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location

Smoky Mountain Guns & Ammo opens facility in Knoxville. Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location. Bloodhound sanctuary in Powell damaged by severe …. Victim of wrong-way crash in Knoxville recalls harrowing …. Camp Daniel basketball camp brings sports to special …. See Zoo Knoxville’s baby chimpanzee. Congratulations,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols pitcher Chase Burns named D1Baseball Freshman of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chase Burns’ electric first season on Rocky Top concludes by being tabbed D1Baseball Freshman of the Year. Burns is the first pitcher in program history to earn three national award honors in the same season. The Gallatin, Tennessee, native finished the 2022 season with an 8-2 record and 2.91 ERA. Burns’ […]
ROCKY TOP, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
wvlt.tv

PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville’s baby chimpanzee growing, thriving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville celebrated the birth of an endangered chimpanzee, Stevie, on Earth Day in April. The healthy baby girl was born to 37-year-old Binti on Friday, April 22. Since, she has been thriving at the zoo and is now 10 weeks old. At six pounds, she is beginning to crawl and working on sitting up.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATCH: Reece Van Haaften goes one-on-one with UT Soccer coach Joe Kirt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Longtime women’s soccer assistant Joe Kirt was promoted to head coach of the University of Tennessee Women’s Soccer program following the departure of 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Brian Pensky back in April. Kirt joined Tennessee in 2007 and most recently served as associate head coach. The Brookfield, Wisconsin native […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pet of the Week: Thistle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This pup will have you running amuck. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with another pet of the week. Thistle is 4 months old and is ready to find his forever home. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Thistle needs an owner who has the time and patience to domesticate him. He still has some obedient skills to master, but Smith says he is “a good boy, with a lot of love to give.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#United Way#Kern S Bakery
golfcoastmagazine.com

Tennessee’s Holston Hills Continues to Shine

KNOXVILLE, TENN. —Since its debut in 1927, Holston Hills Country Club on the northeast side of Knoxville, Tenn., has played an integral role in the game of golf. Set near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains on 180 open acres of rolling old farmland tucked into a bend in the Holston River, Holston Hills boasts a magnificent, Donald Ross-designed golf course.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee baseball lands commitment from Alabama transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alabama third baseman Zane Denton took to Instagram to announce he’s “coming home” to Tennessee. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native entered the transfer portal in mid-June. Denton was Alabama’s everyday third baseman this past season, starting all 58 games. He hit .263 and led...
BRENTWOOD, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Tennessee football looks for fireworks on the recruiting trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is the time when you look for the payoff when it comes to those recruiting battles. Tennessee has put itself in a favorable position to land a few key players like corner Cristian Conyer, and an elite offensive lineman in Francis Mauigoa. The defensive side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Knoxville Celebrates Rev. Dr. Middlebrook’s 80th Birthday

KNOXVILLE, TN — It was a celebration befitting a King. The festivities were held in the ballroom of the Crowne Plaza, one of Knoxville’s finest hotels. Guest came from far and wide, dignitaries, community leaders, including candidate for Tennessee governor, Memphis Councilman, JB Smiley Jr. It was the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Sham Umarov Makes College Decision

One of the nation's premier offensive line prospects, Sham Umarov has committed to Tennessee over the likes of Georgia and Michigan State.  Umarov is one of the higher-ranked players in the state of Georgia, residing at Denmark high school. He's originally of Scandinavian decent, now in the ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Impact Report: Vols Land Massive OT in Umarov

Moments ago, coveted 6'7", 338lbs offensive tackle Sham Umarov announced his commitment to Tennessee over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State. In this impact report, we take a look at what Umarov brings to Knoxville. Background. Umarov has an interesting story that led his family to America from Russia, where he...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local dog has spent over 300 days in the shelter

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local dog has been patiently waiting to find a good home. The Blount Co. Animal Center needs your help. Chip, about 2 years old, is currently their longest resident. He is anxious to find a family after spending most of his life in the shelter.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy