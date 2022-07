– The Marion County School District held a long-awaited bid opening for the new Jasper Middle School Building Thursday. The bid due date had been moved three times to attract more bidders to the project. Finally, when the time had expired for submissions, the district’s architectural firm, KBJM Architects, had three bids to open. Given that the County had already sold the debt bonds for the project in January to raise the anticipated $25 million needed for the project, anticipation was high to see what the numbers would be as building costs seemed to rise by the day.

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO