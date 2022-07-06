More than 1,000 without power east of Tulsa

On Monday, two people were killed in a single car crash less than five miles from Checotah, Okla. in McIntosh County. Bobby Gordan, 54, of Checotah, was driving northbound on Texanna Road at a “high rate of speed,” according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). While passing a vehicle on a downhill road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a tree.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO