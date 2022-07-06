ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Checkout: How Amazon Phone Cases Became Our E-Commerce Editor’s Must-Have Accessory — Shop Now

By Carly Tennes
 2 days ago
When it comes to expressing her personal style, OK! ’s E-Commerce Rebecca Friedman says she looks beyond simply customizing her clothes and accessories, letting her phone case do the talking.

“A phone case is a very simple and easy way to express your own personal aesthetic. If you have a favorite niche that you want to express, I feel like putting it on your phone case is a good way,” she explains. “Everyone uses their phone every single day so every time you look at your phone, you might smile or feel happy when you see your cute phone case.”

Enter Amazon . With a wide selection of quality phone accessories at generally reasonable prices, Rebecca says she’s been able to acquire a wardrobe for her phone, even matching her device with her OOTD.

“They last super long, so I ended up building up a collection of super cute phone cases because I like to change them sometimes when I’m going out with friends if it matches my outfit,” Rebecca continues.

Considering that phone cases from other sites can often be “overpriced,” as she puts it, Rebecca notes she can count on Amazon to provide cute, quality products that will keep her phone scratch-free.

“I feel like I spend so much on a phone case that ends up breaking,” she says. But it seems Amazon’s offerings manage to stand the test of her self-described clumsiness, considering she says she drops her phone “a lot.”

“I get literally all my phone cases on Amazon,” she shares, adding that the site boasts “tons of options.”

​​ Keep scrolling to shop this OK! style must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!

Logoer’s Melted Smiley Face Psychedelic phone case retails for $15.93 at amazon.com .

