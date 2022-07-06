ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting by a juvenile on Dodie Lane

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 6, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 110 Block of Dodie Lane. When deputies arrived to the scene, they located one adult male who had suffered from an injury due to a shot in the back.

Further investigation revealed a juvenile male was in possession of a handgun in the back seat of a vehicle in the driveway. The gun discharged and struck the victim who was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Although the shooting appeared to be accidental, the case is still being investigated. The juvenile was charged with as follows:

  • 1 count of Negligent Injury.
  • 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile.
  • 1 count of Obstruction of Justice.

