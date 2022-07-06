ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Margaret Ann Digan, 62

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 2 days ago

Margaret Ann Digan, a lifelong resident of Lakeland, passed away on June 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Judy Digan, and twin sister,...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Patricia Ann White, 76

Patricia Ann White 76, of Lakeland passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Gary A. White of 25 years, 4 children: Sherry Brown, Roy Brown, Kathleen Scheuermann, and John Brown; grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 8, 2022,...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Todd Brian Eady, 35

Todd Brian Eady, 35, passed away on June 21, 2022. Born in Lakeland to parents Mike and Marilyn Eady on May 27, 1987, he remained a resident of Lakeland his whole life and graduated from Lake Gibson High School. Todd enjoyed being outdoors and exploring nature. He liked to hike,...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Delbert Lee “Del” Kestner, 67

Delbert Lee “Del” Kestner, 67, passed away on July 1, 2022, from lung cancer. He fought hard, with his wife by his side and the Lord in his heart. Del is survived by his wife, Patricia; his mother, Viola; his son, Terry and his wife Brandy; his son, John; his grandchildren Julia, Shawn, Rebecca, and Marshall Lee; his sister, Margret and her husband Larry; his brother, Sam, and his wife Debbie; nieces and nephews: Justin, Aaron, Alicia, Jennifer, and Connor. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; his brother Scotty; and his sister, Angie.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Robert Eugene Cisco, 54

Robert Eugene Cisco, 54, of Lakeland passed on June 24 2022. Robert was a veteran that served in the Somalian War. He leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer Cisco, his step son Robert Wright, his sisters Tina and Billie Jo, his adopted brother, Brandon, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at St.Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lakeland on June 28th at 1:30 p.m.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Haven, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
City
Lakeland, FL
LkldNow

Dorothy Lind, 89

Dorothy Lind, 89 years old, from Lakeland passed away July 3, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and relocated to Florida in 1976. She worked for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years before retiring in1995. Dorothy is predeceased by her father and...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Perry Ralph Donley Sr, 80

Perry Ralph Donley, Sr., 80, passed away June 28, 2022. Mr. Donley was born in Martinsville, VA on Feb. 14, 1942. He moved to Lakeland from Sanford, FL in 1962. He was a member of Beacon Hill Fellowship, and was a part of the Happy Campers Club. Mr. Donley retired from Publix Supermarkets after a 42 year career as a Produce Manager and Customer Service Representative, and enjoyed camping and gardening in his retirement.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Betty Ann Jones, 92

Betty Ann Jones, 92, of Lakeland, FL, passed away the evening of June 29, 2022, at Lakeland Regional Hospital following a short illness. Born, June 16, 1930, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Edger T (Sr.) and Sarah (Bailey) Haney. On March 12, 1947, she married Ira Willard Jones Jr. and they had two children, Donna Lynn and Larry Wayne. They moved from Atlanta to Lakeland in 1956. In 2000 they moved to Lake Placid, Florida, and following Ira’s death on December 16, 2005, Betty moved back to Lakeland. The last year of her life Betty lived in an Assisted Living Facility.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Sister#Polk County School Board
LkldNow

Overall Polk Schools Grade Slips; Griffin Elementary Improves

Polk County Public Schools’ overall district grade dropped to a C this year from a B in 2018-2019, according to school grades released Thursday by the Florida Department of Education. These grades are based on the 2021-2022 academic year. Tests were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

13-Year-Old Arrested at July 4th Pro-Choice Protest

A social media firestorm erupted on Independence Day after a mom posted a video of her 13-year-old daughter being arrested by Lakeland police for using a megaphone at a pro-choice rally in Munn Park. The video gained traction well beyond Lakeland when it was tweeted by Nikki Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor of Florida.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Red, White & Kaboom Crowd Estimated at 30,000

An estimated 30,000 people came to Lakeland’s Red, White & Kaboom Independence Day celebration and fireworks at Lake Mirror despite the Sunday evening rains, Fox 13 News reports. The July 3 rains have become a bit of a norm, according to city of Lakeland spokesman Kevin Cook. (There will be more fireworks in Lakeland tonight following the Lakeland Flying Tigers game at Joker Marchant Stadium.)
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Nikki Fried Attends Lakeland Pro-Choice Rally to Show Support for Arrested Teen

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried came to Lakeland Thursday to attend a pro-choice rally and show support for a 13-year-old who was detained by police after using a megaphone at a similar rally on Monday. “How can I not be here to show her support?” Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, told Fox 13 News at a rally in front of Southgate Plaza. Crowd estimates from media organizations ranged from “more than 50” to “perhaps 300.” MORE COVERAGE: The Ledger (subscribers-only story) | Bay News 9.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
LkldNow

Burton Clare Spalding, 84

Burton Clare Spalding, 84, Lakeland, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1938, in Ionia, MI; a son of the late Leon and Viola (Nichols) Spalding. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Wallace; his grandson, David Spalding;...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Lori Lynn Merrill, 60

Ms. Lori Merrill passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 13, 2022. She was born on February 14, 1962, in Streator, Illinois and was raised in Lakeland. Lori is survived by her mother Mary Stanfel, Daughter Courtney Merrill, sister Mary Costine, brother-in-law Johnny Costine, Nephew Jarrod (Courtney) Costine. She was a devoted person to many.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Claudia J. Shaffer, 84

Claudia J. Shaffer, 84, of Lakeland, passed away June 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Charles Shaffer. Born July 23, 1937, in Logansport, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Jess and Agnes Hoover. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Beth Shaffer; sisters, Barbara Shafer and Mary Hoover; and brother, Kenny Hoover.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Johnathan Scott Freeman, 43

Johnathan Scott Freeman passed away June 16th, 2022, at 12:42 p.m. He was the child of Randall Dean and Kathy Freeman Migues. He was the answer to my dreams, heart, and soul. We have decided since his heart, and body are still so strong, that he will be the first to donate any and all organs needed to other HIV patients. Turning this tragedy into a Victory, in the name of our Loving God. He would have wanted it that way, as to carry a message of hope to those that suffer who were never given that opportunity till recently. That way he still lives on, until we meet again. God bless you baby. My only comfort is knowing that each tear shed by others as well as myself, is because of our deepest love for you. We WILL meet again. Love You!! Johnathan and Patrick were the first same sex couple to get married in Bartow at Polk County’s Valentine’s Day Celebration.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Luke Douglas Chambers, 17

Luke Douglas Chambers passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was 17, one month shy of his 18th birthday. Luke was born on July 20, 2004 to parents Danny and Rebecca. Although born in Brandon, Polk County was Luke’s home; he was raised and grew up in the Lakeland area. Luke was a true country boy that enjoyed everything outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with a Rancho Mafia passion. He was a student at Lake Gibson High School and would have been starting his Senior year this fall.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Robert Brown Lee, 76

Robert Brown Lee, age 76, passed away on June 5, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. Robert was born on December 29, 1945, in Marietta, OH. Robert served in the US Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris Lee and his brother, Mike. Robert is survived by twin sons, Robert and Ronald Lee; brother, William Lee. No services are planned at this time.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

KFC Planned for U.S. 98 South at Innovation Drive

A KFC with drive-through and indoor seating will join an existing Wendy’s along U.S. 98 South at Innovation Drive across from Oak Hill Cemetery. The Polk County Planning Commission approved a land-use change to allow the 2,192-square-foot fast-food restaurant in an area marked by nearby medical offices, The Ledger reports.
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy