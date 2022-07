I am writing to thank the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Co. for their help last Sunday. On Sunday morning at approximately 2:15, the alarms went off at our resort and our employees discovered a smoldering fire in our housekeeping department. Fortunately, with the help of some great Sea Shell employees and members of the Beach Haven PD, they were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Thankfully, the fire was contained and with the exception of a lot of really caustic smoke, minimal damage was done.

