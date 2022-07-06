ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

Driver dies in Rio Grande City head-on crash

By Victoria Lopez
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy: Texas DPS – South Texas Region

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a woman.

Texas DPS is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Woods Brothers Road North of La Sagunada Road in Starr County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Hummer was traveling northbound when they had a head-on collision crash with Nissan Altima traveling southbound.

The driver of the Hummer sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

The passenger of the Nissan sustained minor injuries and was transported to Starr County Memorial Hospital.

Pamela Pena, 27, the driver of the Nissan was transported to McAllen Medical Hospital where she died due to her injuries.

DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.

DPS investigates a fatal car accident in Starr County on July 5. Photo courtesy: Texas DPS-South Texas Region.

