ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Baby owlets are spreading their wings and awareness about the beauty of birds. In this Zevely Zone, I met the new 'Who's Who' of Escondido. Baby Burrowing Owls have arrived and rolling out the red carpet is an animal lover you have to meet. Hillary Hankey says no matter where you live in San Diego County, look around and you'll see nature.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO