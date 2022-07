One of the most jaw dropping exhibitions of any type of art that I have seen this year is a one man theatrical piece called “Hat Matter: Thoughts of a Black Mad Hatter,” written and performed by thespian Michael Wayne Turner III. The play explores the thoughts of a Black man living a precarious existence, oftentimes forced to deal with warring identities placed on him by the oppressor, in much the same way that W.E.B. Dubois spoke of the double consciousness and schizophrenic social nature of the so-called “negro” a century ago.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO