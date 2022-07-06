Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Southern Craven; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jones, south central Craven, eastern Onslow and west central Carteret Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1258 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kellum, or near Pumpkin Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Morehead City, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Half Moon, Camp Lejeune Center, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Kuhns, Peletier and Bogue. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO