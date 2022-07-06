UPDATE: Child reported missing in Seattle area found safe

Child reported missing in Seattle-area

UPDATE: The Seattle Police Department said Kayla was found safe.

PREVIOUS: Seattle police are asking the public for help to locate a reported missing child in South Seattle.

Police believe 6-year-old Kayla got onto a school bus in the 3300 block of South Horton Street, but may have gotten off the bus somewhere other than her regular stop, possibly North Beacon Hill.

Kayla was last seen wearing a light blue dress, black shoes and a purple backpack.

If you have seen Kayla or have any information, call 911 immediately.

