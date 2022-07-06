Severe Weather Statement issued for McCone, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Richland; Roosevelt; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...DANIELS...WESTERN ROOSEVELT...EASTERN VALLEY...NORTHERN MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND WEST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 1127 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Peerless to 13 miles west of Vida, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Nashua, Fort Peck, Flaxville, Peerless, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Fort Peck Marina, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Frazer, Whitetail, Vida, Port Of Opheim and Duck Creek Rec Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO