Mccone County, MT

Severe Weather Statement issued for McCone, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, McCone, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Garfield; McCone; Prairie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Garfield, southern McCone and west central Prairie Counties through 130 AM MDT At 103 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Hillside, or 32 miles northwest of Miles City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hillside and Crow Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for northeastern Montana. Target Area: Dawson; Richland; Wibaux Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wibaux, eastern Garfield, southeastern McCone, Prairie, Dawson and southern Richland Counties through 130 AM MDT At 1224 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Vida to 21 miles south of Brockway. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glendive, Circle, Terry, Wibaux, Fallon, Richey, Savage, West Glendive, Brockway, Intake, Bloomfield, Lambert, Carlyle, Lindsay, Enid, Crane, Mildred, Calypso, Midway and Hoyt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland, Roosevelt, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Richland; Roosevelt; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...DANIELS...WESTERN ROOSEVELT...EASTERN VALLEY...NORTHERN MCCONE...NORTHWESTERN DAWSON AND WEST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 1127 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Peerless to 13 miles west of Vida, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Nashua, Fort Peck, Flaxville, Peerless, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Fort Peck Marina, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Frazer, Whitetail, Vida, Port Of Opheim and Duck Creek Rec Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Daniels; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; McCone; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Powell; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Silver Bow; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 445 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MCCONE MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA POWELL RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN SILVER BOW STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

