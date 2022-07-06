ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Granville, Johnston, Nash, Wake, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 559 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Randleman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include High Point, Asheboro, Randleman, North Carolina Zoo, Siler City, Seagrove, Pleasant Garden, Liberty, Ramseur and Franklinville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Inland Onslow, Jones, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Inland Onslow; Jones; Southern Craven; West Carteret A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jones, south central Craven, eastern Onslow and west central Carteret Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1258 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kellum, or near Pumpkin Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Morehead City, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Half Moon, Camp Lejeune Center, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park, Belgrade, Broad Creek, Kuhns, Peletier and Bogue. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamance; Alexander; Alleghany; Anson; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Caswell; Catawba; Chatham; Cleveland; Davidson; Davie; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Gaston; Granville; Guilford; Halifax; Hertford; Iredell; Lee; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Northampton; Orange; Person; Polk; Randolph; Richmond; Rockingham; Rowan; Rutherford; Stanly; Stokes; Surry; Union; Vance; Wake; Warren; Wilkes; Yadkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALAMANCE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ANSON BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CASWELL CATAWBA CHATHAM CLEVELAND DAVIDSON DAVIE DURHAM EDGECOMBE FORSYTH FRANKLIN GASTON GRANVILLE GUILFORD HALIFAX HERTFORD IREDELL LEE LINCOLN MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY MOORE NASH NORTHAMPTON ORANGE PERSON POLK RANDOLPH RICHMOND ROCKINGHAM ROWAN RUTHERFORD STANLY STOKES SURRY UNION VANCE WAKE WARREN WILKES YADKIN
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Trees Fall On Clayton Homes

CLAYTON – High winds and heavy rain pounded the Clayton area Thursday evening as strong thunderstorms moved through the region. Severe storms toppled trees onto houses on Oakdale Avenue and Edgewater Drive. One person was briefly trapped inside the Oakdale Avenue home until being freed by Clayton firefighters. The person sustained minor injuries.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Road back open after fallen tree blocks I-95 northbound in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are back open as of 5:55 p.m. after a fallen tree blocked the road Friday afternoon. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along I-95 at mile marker 130, which is south of Rocky Mount near N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
NASH COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WITN

82-year-old Wayne Co. woman wins $25,000 a year for life

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wayne County school cafeteria worker has won a big lottery prize that she says will help her do what she has always wanted. “This has always been my dream,” Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro said, after collecting her lottery prize Wednesday. “...to be debt-free and able to help others.”
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Lightning strike sparks house fire in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A lightning strike during heavy thunderstorms sparked a house fire in Wake Forest Friday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Dodford Court, which is in a neighborhood just off Chalk Road near Rolesville, according to Wake Forest town spokesman Bill Crabtree.
WAKE FOREST, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WRAL

1 dead in shooting in new neighborhood on eastern side of town

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were investigating a shooing on Honey Ivy Lane. A body was visible in a driveway along the street, which is part of a new development between the Neuse River and Interstate 540 on the far eastern side of town. Construction crews were being interviewed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Body found in driveway in new Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police were investigating a shooing on Honey Ivy Lane. A body was visible in a driveway along the street, which is part of a new development between the Neuse River and Interstate 540 on the far eastern side of town. Work in the neighborhood stopped...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

$3 Million Birthday Win For Harnett County Man

RALEIGH – Kevon Greenidge of Spring Lake bought a belated 40th birthday gift for himself and won the first $3 million prize in a new lottery game. “I thought I was being pranked or something,” Greenidge said. “I really thought it was a trick.”. Greenidge bought his...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

Lightning strike blamed for fire at Wake County senior center

Thunderstorms were moving out of the Triangle on Wednesday night, but not before lightning caused at least one fire in Wake County. A lightning strike ignited a fire at the Northern Wake Senior Center in Wake Forest just before 9 p.m., causing damage that will keep the center closed “for the foreseeable future,” the town of Wake Forest said in a news release.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

