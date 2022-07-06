Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester, Union, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clemson, or near Central, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Clemson, Central, Northlake, Pendleton, Norris, Sandy Springs and Liberty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO