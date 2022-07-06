ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester, Union, York by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester; Union; York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHESTER...SOUTHEASTERN YORK...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina Southwestern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 525 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clemson, or near Central, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Clemson, Central, Northlake, Pendleton, Norris, Sandy Springs and Liberty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 446 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON NEWBERRY RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
