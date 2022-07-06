ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commuters likely to see MBTA service disruptions around North Station

By Tiffany Chan
 2 days ago

Commuter Rail riders should expect delays at North Station project kicks off 02:10

BOSTON - Those who commute through North Station will see service disruptions from now through August as crews replace the old signaling system that controls Commuter Rail and Amtrak trains coming in and out of Boston.

Some commuters say there is nothing they can do. "We have no choice ... but we pay a big chunk for the fare," said one man.

The work spans only 1 mile, and the MBTA says upgrades on equipment riders don't see every day will make the system safer.

"When the work is finished, the new state-of-the-art signaling system at North Station will improve resiliency and reduce delays, ultimately providing a more reliable ride for our north side Commuter Rail riders,"  General Manager Steve Poftak said in a prepared statement.

It's an inconvenience, but Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said it's necessary work. "It's important to try to get as much of the necessary work done during the slower times, relatively speaking, but I know it's such a headache for everyone." Wu said. "Really, our transportation system is choking our economic growth as a region."

Another commuter said the repairs are welcome. "There's been some delays recently with, like, certain mechanical issues and not enough staff, just because I know that's a big problem. I don't just take the Commuter; I take the T, too, and it's been the same way."

The work should be complete in early August.

