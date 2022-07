Chances are you've heard the internet buzz about the coastal grandmother look by now—if you haven't, picture the tastefully-casual heroines of Nancy Meyers movies, like Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give or Meryl Streep in It's Complicated, in all their neutral-cotton-sweater-and-linen-pants-clad glory. But did you know this pop culture revival moment is also related to a rising look in the world of home decorating? Coastal grandmother-style is a state of mind, a lifestyle vibe, and a decor trend all rolled into one.

