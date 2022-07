Outage map of Tulsa area, July 6, 2022.

More than 1,000 are currently without power east of Tulsa.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), the outage started at 5:54 p.m. due to an equipment problem.

PSO is currently working to rectify the problem.

PSO expects power to return within the next 5 hours.

A map of current outages can be found here.

