ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award finalists announced

By Courtney Layton, Malcolm Gray
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQLKG_0gX0b99G00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced on Wednesday the five finalists for the 2022 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award.

Each of the five honorees will receive a scholarship of $2,000 from the organization.

This year’s Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recipient will be announced on July 12 and includes a $10,000 scholarship in lieu of the $2,000 grant. The Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Pitt County and Wake County.

This year’s recipient will be honored at the annual Pigskin Preview on Friday, July 22 at the Embassy Suites in Cary. The NFF Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 27th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.

2022 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award – Finalists (listed alphabetically)

Jackson Barker, Fuquay-Varina High School

Caleb Dudley, D.H. Conley High School

Kristian Eanes, Hillside High School

Caleb Kelley, Chapel Hill High School

George Moretz, Enloe High School

About the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter

On August 23, 1995, Bill Dooley, one of the winningest coaches in the Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited athletic directors, coaches and representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke University, N.C. Central University and North Carolina State University to join him and N.C. Governor, Jim Hunt, at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers. It was at that meeting that the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF Chapter and its mission. In 2012, East Carolina University joined the Chapter and, in 2014, the NFFCHOF Board of Directors unanimously voted to name the chapter after its founder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

NC State commit Darion Rivers knows who he wants to join him

ROCK HILL, S.C. — NC State football commit Darion Rivers had a little fun on the hardwood this past weekend, joining friends on his Game Changers-Bowser traveling team squad. Rivers admitted he isn’t quite in hoops shape at the moment, but did have the thrill of a game-winning shot...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Post 39 advances to Area 1 East finals

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball playoff action, Pitt County Post 39 punched its ticket to the Area 1 East Championship with an 8-7 win over Kinston Post 43 on Friday. Cameron Greenway, Colbert Watkins and Andrew Wallen logged two hits apiece for Pitt County, which won the best-of-three series 2-0. Pitt County […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Pizza Joint Named Best Pizza in North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don’t worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Evans elected to statewide position

On June 25, Kaylee Evans, an enrolled citizen of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe in Hollister, was elected to office as the secretary for the Executive Board of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization. NCNAYO is a statewide non-profit American Indian youth advocacy and leadership development organization. Founded in 1979,...
HOLLISTER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cary, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
Pelicans Scoop

Report: Pelicans Devonte' Graham Arrested in North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested for driving while impaired early Thursday morning in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, around 3 AM ET, according to police records. Wake County jail records report Graham was stopped and arrested by its highway patrol, but no further details are known.
RALEIGH, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
Delaware LIVE News

UD men’s basketball to take on Duke this fall

The University of Delaware men’s basketball is set to head to Durham, North Carolina, for a non-conference bout against Duke University Nov. 18, head coach Martin Ingelsby announced Wednesday. This will mark the third time in program history that the Blue Hens will go head-to-head with the Blue Devils...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Dooley
Person
Jim Hunt
nerej.com

Stiles begins 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight in Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC Stiles has commenced construction on a 232-unit multifamily community at Grove Ninety-Eight, a mixed-use master planned development also featuring a 100,000 s/f Wegmans, an additional 80,000 s/f of walkable retail, and 395 “for sale” residential units. The project is located in the evolving North Raleigh submarket, east of US-1/Capital Blvd. along Hwy. 98 at the Ligon Mill Rd. intersection.
WAKE FOREST, NC
country1037fm.com

$11,000 Worth Of Gas Stolen From North Carolina Station

Listen gas prices are absolutely ridiculous right now. I feel it, you feel it. We are all desperately searching for relief at the pump. This, however, is not how you find relief. Over $11,000 worth of gas was stolen from a North Carolina station a few weeks ago. WRAL reports that the theft occurred from the Circle K on June 17th in Hope Mills, NC. Hope Mills is located in Cumberland County. Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#East Carolina University#American Football#College Football#Pigskin Preview#The Embassy Suites#Fuquay Varina High School#D H Conley#Hillside High School#Chapel Hill High School#N C Central University
raleighmag.com

26 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, July 7–13

7/7–10 Apex Legends Global Series Championship. One of the largest events in battle royale esports is coming to Raleigh—and you can be a part of it (!). The Apex Legends Global Series Championship welcomes a live audience for the first time as the world’s top Apex Legends squads compete for their share of a $2 million prize pool in the largest ALGS competition to date. ea.com.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Wood Ducks set for Friday doubleheader after postponement

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers got through 2 1/2 innings Thursday before a lengthy rain delay led to a postponement, setting the stage for a Friday doubleheader. The teams were scoreless when the delay began, with Fayetteville’s Logan Cerny set to lead off the bottom of the third […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man buys $30 scratch-off ticket in Raleigh, wins $100,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is celebrating his luck this week. Nouraldean Kuran won the $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket he bought in Raleigh, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Officials said he bought the 200X The Cash ticket from...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy