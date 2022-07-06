ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City council members set to vote on a ‘Historical Overlay’

By Erin Hunter
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas- In the heart of this West Texas city is the historic downtown area of San Angelo.

“A lot of the areas that are doing well are historical districts, where you have shopping dining, and of course entertainment. We’ve got all those elements in downtown San Angelo,” said Del Velasquez.

Since 2020 new businesses in downtown San Angelo continue to pop up and in the last quarter 6 buildings were sold. Velasquez says part of the success is owed to the Chadbourne street-scape project that includes new stop lights, sensors, pavement work, and design, among other updates.

“It’s very close to being completed after a couple of years of going through the grind of the construction but it’s all worth it,” added Velasquez.

For locals looking to buy a building downtown if you log on to Downtowntx.org , you can find historic incentives being offered.

“In San Angelo, our largest incentive and quickest incentive is our tax increment reinvestment dollars,” he said.

That plus historic and tax credits are available if you plan to renovate the entire building and if that isn’t enough at the next city council meeting they are looking for approval to protect all historic areas and their owner’s investments.

“It will also protect the buildings from being torn down because of the historical designation that all properties within the San Angelo business district will have,” he said.

In addition to new business, Downtown San Angelo says they are still diligently working to bring downtown living to the area.

