Chicago, IL

Eloy Jiménez Knows He Can Help White Sox With Just a Smile

By Alex Shapiro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Eloy Jiménez helps White Sox with his smile originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eloy Jiménez knows how much he means to the White Sox. When asked if he got a sense that his presence gave the team a boost in Wednesday’s thrilling win over the Twins, Jiménez just flashed...

Chicago, IL
