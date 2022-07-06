Eloy Jiménez Knows He Can Help White Sox With Just a Smile
By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
2 days ago
How Eloy Jiménez helps White Sox with his smile originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eloy Jiménez knows how much he means to the White Sox. When asked if he got a sense that his presence gave the team a boost in Wednesday’s thrilling win over the Twins, Jiménez just flashed...
While grabbing pitching might seem to be the optimal move for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s reason to believe they should sit this deadline out. The St. Louis Cardinals should roost and preen their feathers this year while other teams are wheeling and dealing. Although starting pitching is a need, the Cardinals should play it safe this time around and keep the players they have.
July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants. The incident occurred in the top of the fifth inning of the...
Prior to landing on the injured list, Jimenez had started the 2022 season 8-for-36 with one home run and seven RBIs. Jimenez got a late start to the 2021 campaign due to a torn pectoral tendon and recorded 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and a .249/.303/.437 slash line over 213 at-bats covering 55 games.
Chicago White Sox star Eloy Jimenez has been out of action since late April. On Wednesday, he made his return and provided instant impact. Jimenez helped propel the White Sox to a 9-8 victory in extra innings against the American League Central division-leading Minnesota Twins. The 25-year-old started a bit...
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game starters were announced on Friday for both the AL and NL. Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras was among them as he’s set to start behind the dish on July 19th at Dodger Stadium. By no surprise, Contreras was asked about his future with the Cubs amid tons of rumors ahead […]
The post Willson Contreras drops truth bomb on Cubs future after All-Star selection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Chicago White Sox prevailed by a score of 9-8 over the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings on Wednesday, and it may have been the wildest game of the 2022 season thus far. The back-and-forth affair featured a total of six game-tying or go-ahead home runs. In Chicago's case, they...
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate. “I have no idea what he (Wisler) did,” Kolozsvary said. “I was kind of focused on other things. It was a really good feeling to celebrate with the guys.” “I didn’t see the balk at all, but we’ll take it,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I’d rather think about getting to that point. So many good things happened. We played a great game to be able to be in the position to win it.”
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Zavala will take over the catching position after Reese McGuire was rested at home versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Detroit's lefty Tarik Skubal, our models project Zavala to score 7.9 FanDuel...
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs for the first time at Dodger Stadium this season after previously sweeping a three-game series at Wrigley Field in early May. Tony Gonsolin makes his 16th start of the season and looks to remain undefeated this season as he continues to make his case as one of the National League’s best pitchers.
(670 The Score) White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been voted by fans as an All-Star Game starter for the American League. Anderson garnered 55% of the votes in the final head-to-head matchup against Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. This marks Anderson’s second All-Star honor, as he also made it in 2021.
Editor's Note: "Sox On 35th’s Mid-Season Top 30 White Sox Prospects: 15-1" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
(670 The Score) Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has been voted by fans as an All-Star Game starter for the National League. Contreras garnered 65% of the votes in the final head-to-head matchup against Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud. This marks Contreras’ third All-Star honor, as he also made it in 2018 and 2019.
Chicago White Sox first baseman/ outfielder Andrew Vaughn is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will watch from the bench after Jose Abreu was moved to first base, A.J. Pollock was positioned in right field, and Gavin Sheets was named as Thursday's designated hitter. Per Baseball...
One of the most peculiar walk-offs in MLB is the walk-off balk, which is exactly what happened in the bottom of the 10th inning between the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Reds came away 2-1 winners in extras.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada left Wednesday's series finale versus the Minnesota Twins after six innings with a right foot contusion, according to the team. According to the team, his x-rays were negative and he is considered "day-to-day." Moncada fouled a ball off his foot earlier in...
