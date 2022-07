Team leader Carmen Rojas runs away from children chasing her with buckets of water Wednesday, July 6, 2022, during Kindercamp, for ages 3-5, at the Norwich Recreation Department office. The camp started June 27 and runs through Aug. 12, Monday-Friday. Scholarships are available for those in need and Care 4 Kids can pay for children in their program. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — Children attending the Norwich Recreation Department's Kindercamp Wednesday spent time playing in a couple of kiddie pools and a combination kiddie pool and fountain at the departments office.

The camp started June 27 and runs through Aug. 12 Monday-Friday. Scholarships are available for those in need and Care 4 Kids can pay for children in their program.