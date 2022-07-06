Madison Police: Accident impacting County Line/Browns Ferry roads until 8 p.m.

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE BREAK IN OF A CONVIENCE STORE ON BUFFALO ROAD THAT OCCURRED SOMETIME OVERNIGHT ON THE 4TH OF JULY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A ONE STOP ON TUESDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT A WINDOW HAD BEEN BROKEN OUT ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE BUILDING. $1000 DOLLARS WAS FOUND MISSING FROM THE CASH REGISTER AND 265 VAPES WERE TAKEN FROM UNDER THE COUNTER. TOTAL LOSS $5164 DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO