Madison Police: Accident impacting County Line/Browns Ferry roads until 8 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on Winchester Road on Friday morning. Both directions of Winchester Road were closed between Shields Road and Henson Road for over an hour. The road reopened shortly before noon. According to...
A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN COLBERT COUNTY ON THURSDAY HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A TUSCUMBIA MAN. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON COLBERT COUNTY ROAD 20 JUST AFTER 4:30 AM. 36-YEAR-OLD CHARLES J. MATLOCK, WAS DRIVING A 2014 TOYOTA PRIUS WHEN IT LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCT A TREE. MATLOCK WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE LATER DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED.
Visitors to the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum will now have to leave the parking lot by 9 p.m. Rainsville Police Department announced the curfew Thursday, citing reports of "trash, loud music and disrespect of property." "We hate to do this to the ones that are being responsible and respectful, but...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police (HPD) received nearly 300 calls over the July 4 weekend for fireworks, noise, or shots fired. According to a HPD spokesperson, the department received 298 calls for fireworks, shots fired, or noise during the 72-hour period of July 3 through July 5. Police...
Madison Fire and Rescue responded to a wreck on County Line Road earlier this evening involving an entrapment. The fire department posted on their Facebook page, “Excellent work by our crews on C shift this evening. Crews successfully extricated one patient that was entrapped for a short period of time and all patients were transported for evaluation.”
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 431 are shut down after a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville on Friday afternoon. According to Guntersville Police Department Captain John East, the wreck is near Rock Store Road. One person was evacuated by air to the hospital. This story will...
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE BREAK IN OF A CONVIENCE STORE ON BUFFALO ROAD THAT OCCURRED SOMETIME OVERNIGHT ON THE 4TH OF JULY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A ONE STOP ON TUESDAY TO SPEAK TO A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THAT A WINDOW HAD BEEN BROKEN OUT ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE BUILDING. $1000 DOLLARS WAS FOUND MISSING FROM THE CASH REGISTER AND 265 VAPES WERE TAKEN FROM UNDER THE COUNTER. TOTAL LOSS $5164 DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
The Marshall County District Attorney's Office says it won't pursue charges against officers after a man jumped from a patrol car, fatally injuring himself. DA Everette Johnson said his office reviewed the report from the State Bureau of Investigation and found nothing that suggested misconduct by the officers involved in the arrest and transport of 48-year-old Christopher Allen Gore of Albertville.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl in Limestone County. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Charity Makayla Smith was last seen on July 2 around 12 a.m. at her home in the Clements community. At that time, she was wearing pink shorts, a green tank top, and cowgirl boots.
A FLORENCE BUSINESS WAS DAMAGED TUESDAY EVENING AFTER A VEHICLE CRASHED THROUGH THEIR FRONT WINDOWS. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS A 2013 HYUNDAI ACCENT CRASHED INTO BOB WALLACE APPLICANCE ON FLORENCE BOULEVARD AROUND 7:30. THE 31-YEAR-OLD DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Alabama State Troopers investigated eight traffic fatalities and another eight boating crashes over the Fourth of July weekend, in addition to arresting more than 50 people who were boating or driving under the influence. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released its annual post-Independence Day report on Wednesday. This year's holiday...
An inmate is recovering from multiple wounds at Huntsville Hospital after being attacked by another inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the inmate-on-inmate assault, which happened July 1. Barry Dale Cates, a 44-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a murder in Jefferson County, was injured in the assault.
HAMPTON COVE, Ala. (WAFF) - The $12.5 million dollar project to replace four bridges on Old Highway 431 continues, but county workers said completion is right around the corner. The work started in May 2020 and is on track to finish on time. Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said there...
An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian in June. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said troopers initially arrested Stanley James Colwell, 60, on one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident. ALEA said Colwell was driving a pickup truck in Limestone County and struck Christopher Lee Combs, 24, of Athens.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a two-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway at the intersection of Winchester Road. At this time, it is unclear if there are any injuries. One southbound lane is blocked on the parkway. One eastbound lane of Winchester Rd. is blocked. This story will be updated...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two road construction projects will impact traffic at a major intersection in Huntsville. Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 11, a contractor will begin road work at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Jefferson Street (where Kaffeeklatsch is located). Clinton Avenue will close to through traffic at that time and until July 25, One lane of Jefferson will remain open.
