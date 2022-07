Local law enforcement are working daily to combat drug concerns on the streets as upticks in cases are reported, says McDonough County Sheriff Nick Petitgout:. “We still deal with methamphetamine daily and one of the things we have been noticing is the uptick in fentanyl. Fentanyl is being abused in Illinois quite frequently and a lot of the drugs now are laced with fentanyl. It is a synthetic drug. A lot of it is made in China and then shipped and moved over the border into the United States.”

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO