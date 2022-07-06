Officers missed 'three chances' to save lives during Uvalde mass shooting

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, is denying portions of a report claiming that a police officer saw the gunman outside Robb Elementary school before the mass shooting, but didn't fire his weapon. A report released on Wednesday by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) at Texas State...
SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
Comments / 0