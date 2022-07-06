ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Officers missed 'three chances' to save lives during Uvalde mass shooting

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 6, 2022 - 02:32 - Senior correspondent Casey Stegall reports...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Terroristic threat made in Uvalde Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas —The Uvalde Police Department released information on their Facebook page addressing a large police presence from earlier in the day. At 11:54 AM Uvalde Police Officers were dispatched to 2714 East Main Street (Hampton Inn) in regards to a terroristic threat report. Uvalde Police Officers were informed that a male subject later […]
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy