Pueblo, CO

Fee increase for event food licenses in Pueblo

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago
Still from FOX21 Skycam video

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Board of Health has voted to approve increased fees for vendors at public celebrations, festivals, and fairs serving food in Pueblo County.

The decision was voted on at the June Board of Health monthly meeting. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, this increase is to provide health inspection services before and during special events to continue protecting the health of the public attending.

Effective July 1, 2022, the following Special Event food license fees increase to:

To view or download the updated Temporary Event Vendor Packet, visit thedishpueblo.com, or for more information call 719-583-4307.

