Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.

After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.

While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.