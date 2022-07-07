ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Bemidji man flees courtroom after being sentenced, police report

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1DmV_0gX0ZtDp00

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 6, 2022 01:39

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.

After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.

Becker County

While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.

Comments / 23

Melissa Phillips
3d ago

So he escaped from custody and was on bail for that then escaped from custody in the court room again.. someone wasn't doing their job 🤣😳

Reply(5)
5
Sifu Steve Thunder Michaels
3d ago

He escaped twice, what a rag tag operation. I mean how do you get out of the courthouse from the second floor and then flee the area 😂😂😂

Reply
3
Tpatzo2022
4d ago

this is kinda funny lol they should have put him in cuffs before court

Reply(1)
16
Related
valleynewslive.com

Two separate altercations in downtown Fargo leaves three injured

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a busy night for the Fargo Police Department as they responded to several calls for disturbances and physical altercations that took place downtown. FPD officers responded to a report of an assault. in the 0 block of broadway around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man arrested for alleged assault at Minnesota Hotel

(Starbuck, MN) -- A man is accused of assaulting someone at a hotel in Starbuck. Police responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found someone with severe injuries. The 41-year-old suspect had fled the hotel, but police received a report of a truck being stolen just outside of Starbuck.
STARBUCK, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
WATERVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit Lakes, MN
Crime & Safety
Becker County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
County
Becker County, MN
Bemidji, MN
Crime & Safety
kvrr.com

Man killed by police officer in South Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identifies the victim involved in the shooting on Friday as 28-year-old Shane Netterville, a Native American man who was last known to live in Jamestown. Adam O’Brien, who’s been with Fargo Police for eleven years, has been placed on paid administrative leave while...
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
kvrr.com

Man shot by Fargo Police dies as one suspect still on loose

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Zibolski says the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department. 25-year-old Cody Dunn with no permanent address, a passenger in the van, was arrested at the scene for not following commands of officers to stop and having methamphetamine.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Wcco Digital Headlines
voiceofalexandria.com

Body of a juvenile is recovered from the Red River in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the Red River in Moorhead. Police say juveniles found the body along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say it appears the man’s body had been in the water for a significant amount of time. The Ramsey County...
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder at Countryside Trailer Court

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo were called to Countryside Trailer Court around 7 on the morning of July 4 for a caller who clamed to have shot a person. They arrested 22-year-old Kyle Lovaas of Fargo for attempted murder. Police say the 24-year-old victim was taken to...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Man arrested after abduction attempt in Bemidji

A man is in custody after he reportedly tried to abduct two girls from a park in Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Police Department, officers responded to a report of an attempted abduction at Cameron Park on June 25 at around 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers spoke with two...
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
lptv.org

Missing Bemidji Man Found Dead in Rural Beltrami County

The search for a missing Bemidji man has ended tragically. Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel reports that 50-year-old Nathan A. Pochardt was found dead in a rural area of Beltrami County this morning. Beitel says there is no threat to the public and an autopsy is pending. Pochardt was reported...
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Woman airlifted from Gull Lake after legs pinned by pontoon

WALKER, Minn. -- A woman has been airlifted from Gull Lake after she was pinned against a dock by a pontoon.The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday at a residence on the lake in the city of East Gull Lake.The pontoon was attempting to dock when a mechanical failure caused it to accelerate, authorities said.A 37-year-old woman tried to stop the pontoon from striking the deck by sitting and putting her feet out to stop it, but investigators say her feet ended up sliding down, and her legs became pinched in between.She was taken to a Twin Cities metro area hospital by helicopter. There's no word on how serious her injuries were.
WALKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy