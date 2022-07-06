ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Everyone at risk' as immunity-evading super strain of Covid hits as Australians 30 and over are set to receive a fourth vaccine - here are the symptoms to look out for

By Aap
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Calls for more Australians to receive a fourth Covid vaccination are mounting even as case numbers and hospitalisations rise around the country and newer strains take over as the main threat.

The new wave of BA4 and BA5 subvariants are ripping through Australia due to high transmissibility, with early data suggesting the strains have evolved to evade the existing vaccines and acquired immunity.

On Thursday, there were 3,921 people with COVID-19 in hospitals across the country, still below the 5,000-plus around the Australia Day peak of Omicron, but an increase of 24 per cent since mid-May.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) will announce Australians over the age of 30 will be eligible for a fourth jab as soon as next week.

Queensland's chief health officer Dr John Gerrard said the new forms of the virus are not expected to peak until late July or early August.

'It's very likely that either you or someone you know close to you will be infected, it will be very common. My message is it's important for you to prepare now,' he said, urging the take-up of boosters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8Rie_0gX0Zjdn00
There were 3,781 people in hospital with Covid on Wednesday - the highest Australia has seen since the height Omicron wave in February

Symptoms of new BA4 and BA5 subvariants

Runny nose

Sneezing

Fatigue

Sore throat

Dry cough

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Muscle aches and pains

Headache

Red or irritated eyes

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Skin rash

Discolouration of fingers or toes

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said he doesn't expect to get ATAGI's official advice on the extra shot until Friday.

Mr Butler also warned Australia is in the early stages of a fresh wave of Covid-19.

'Case numbers are rising, hospitalisations are up by several hundred just in the fortnight, and most state governments and the federal government are projecting that that's going to continue for some time yet,' he said in Adelaide.

'We are absolutely committed to doing whatever we can as a government to get through this winter and get through this third Omicron wave that's headed our way.'

The Therapeutic Goods Administration announced on Wednesday it had granted two provisional determinations to Pfizer Australia for its vaccines Comirnaty Omicron and Comirnaty Bivalent.

It means Pfizer is now able to apply to the TGA for provisional registration of the two vaccines and seek authorisation to bring them to market.

However, The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday night that ATAGI will recommend fourth doses for anyone over the age of 50, and allow anyone over the age of 30 to have another booster shot if they wish to have one.

This means more Aussies will be able to protect themselves against the new BA4 and BA5 subvariants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuquO_0gX0Zjdn00
The new wave of BA4 and BA5 subvariants are ripping through Australia due to high transmissibility, with early data suggesting the strands are better at avoiding immunity

As the nation grapples with rising case numbers, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says immunisation experts will look at available evidence before making a recommendation on a broader fourth dose rollout.

'The pandemic isn't over, so my view is that (Australia) will inevitably follow what has occurred in other parts of the world and roll out a further booster shot,' he told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

'I'd encourage people who haven't had their booster shots to go out there if they're eligible and do it as a matter of urgency.'

A fourth dose is currently available for Australians aged 65 and older and vulnerable people.

Victoria has extended its pandemic declaration by three months until at least October 12.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard also warned that anyone who isn't fully vaccinated is 'crazy' as the state braces for a third wave to peak.

Comments / 295

princess
2d ago

and NONE of those vaccines are still not FDA approved.....only emergency use.....so do we have more emergencies coming???? ohhh, ill bet on it....just in time for November, gates is right on it!

Reply(15)
82
patriot
1d ago

Did you know Australia is one of the highest vaccinated countries in the world. Ya so maybe ask why they are dying like they are and getting “breakthrough” covid. Remember it was called that lol. Now it’s a super strain! They must have 10 different tests we don’t know about to test for a super strain

Reply(12)
48
Stefen Brooks
1d ago

95% of the population is vaccinated, which means, the only people getting sick are the vaccinated. you mean to tell me that the best solution is to give them more shots after the first 4 shots failed?

Reply(11)
39
