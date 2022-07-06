ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church of St Patrick Edina will host The Teddy Bear Band

The Teddy Bear Band will play at the Church of St. Patrick Edina July 17. (Photo courtesy Church of St. Patrick Edina)

The Church of St. Patrick Edina and Peterson Music and Events will host The Teddy Bear Band at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on the back lawn of the church, according to a church news release.

The concert is the second in a series of free Summer Concerts on The Green, hosted by the church and sponsored by Washburn-McReavy Funeral Homes. The church is located at 6820 St. Patrick’s Lane.

The Teddy Bear Band is inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and has received several awards from the Minnesota Music Academy, according to the news release.

“They are dedicated to keeping children and families of all ages entertained with their fun and charismatic performance, filled with music, spontaneity, and plenty of audience participation,” the news release said. “All their shows are ‘adult friendly’ to encourage parents and teachers to join in the fun as role models to support the children’s sense of self and appreciation of their own abilities.”

The church’s concert series is intended to bring together the Edina community and beyond. Attendees are urged to bring a blanket, lawn chair and snacks.

Event sponsorship opportunities are also available and may include printed recognition, logo, website and social media recognition. For more information, contact cmiller@stpatrick-edina.org.

For more information about the concert series, go to stpatrick-edina.org/summer-concerts.

