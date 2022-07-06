ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Current

Edina residents can get advice on energy use

Sun Current
Sun Current
 2 days ago

The Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, a nonprofit that aims to advocate for energy consumers, will provide free 20-minute energy bill consultations

along with a presentation from the Citizens Utility Board and Home Energy Squad at Edina Library, according to an email sent to the community by the city of Edina.

The 20-minute consultations will run from 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, with sign-up required. Participants are expected to bring their electric and gas utility bills with questions, the email said. Sign up at trimurl.co/sQ8R4J.

The consultations will allow participants to ask any energy-related question and receive custom advice to minimize energy use. A 20-minute consultation helps an average household save $150, the email said.

The presentation, which will run 6-7 p.m., will include information on energy bills, reducing energy use, energy audits and options for renewable energy. RSVP for the presentation is preferred. To RSVP, go to trimurl.co/OWu0ov.

The Edina Library is located at 5280 Grandview Square.

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis orders residents at three homeless encampments to clear out

Andrew and Ashley Vizenor count themselves lucky. Within days of the city of Minneapolis ordering everyone out of the homeless encampment at 29th Street and 14th Avenue S., they were assigned an apartment at American House in St. Paul. They packed their bags Wednesday afternoon in high spirits, eagerly awaiting...
Axios Twin Cities

Many Minnesota businesses are trying to get into the edible THC game

Dennis Buchanan's stores are fully stocked with THC edibles because he was ready for July 1, when a new state law legalizing them went into effect.What he's saying: Just don't ask Buchanan to identify the local manufacturer who is supplying his CBD Joint stores in Minneapolis, Rochester and Isanti." I don't want everybody else to know. I want to get my product because that's the problem right now. A lot of people don't have enough compliant (product)," he tells Axios.What's happening: The legalization of edibles and beverages with up to 5 milligrams of THC has Minnesota businesses scrambling to understand...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Home Energy Squad#Rsvp#The Edina Library
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
CBS Minnesota

After widespread impromptu fireworks begins massive cleanup efforts

MINNEAPOLIS -- Troublemakers launched fireworks into crowds, cars and buildings for several hours in downtown Minneapolis last night. At the same time, someone shot several young people in a riverfront park.Even where the situation was more under control in the metro area, the July 4th festivities left behind quite a lot to clean up.In Fridley, where Tuesday morning revealed an incredible mess, city officials actually told WCCO that this year represented an improvement from the previous year, thanks to extra patrol from police for illegal fireworks use.The cleanup though is costing Anoka County taxpayers about $865.In St. Louis Park, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
bulletin-news.com

Metro Transit Aims to Fight Crime and Litter With New Approach

Metro Transit is to start a little trial along the Green Line because it is worried about light-rail ridership figures that are still just half of what they were before the outbreak. Passengers will now board two-car trains instead of the three light-rail vehicles that typically draw up to station stops until at least mid-August.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
101 WIXX

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
135
Followers
261
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy