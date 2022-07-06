Edina residents can get advice on energy use

The Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, a nonprofit that aims to advocate for energy consumers, will provide free 20-minute energy bill consultations

along with a presentation from the Citizens Utility Board and Home Energy Squad at Edina Library, according to an email sent to the community by the city of Edina.

The 20-minute consultations will run from 5-6 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, with sign-up required. Participants are expected to bring their electric and gas utility bills with questions, the email said. Sign up at trimurl.co/sQ8R4J.

The consultations will allow participants to ask any energy-related question and receive custom advice to minimize energy use. A 20-minute consultation helps an average household save $150, the email said.

The presentation, which will run 6-7 p.m., will include information on energy bills, reducing energy use, energy audits and options for renewable energy. RSVP for the presentation is preferred. To RSVP, go to trimurl.co/OWu0ov.

The Edina Library is located at 5280 Grandview Square.