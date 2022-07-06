ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Study ranks Indiana in top 10 for high energy costs

By Rhett Baxley
 2 days ago
TRI-STATE (WEHT) – A new study from WalletHub found Hoosiers are not only hot under the collar from high temperatures, but also from high energy costs.

WalletHub found Indiana to have the ninth highest energy costs among the states and District of Columbia. Hoosiers were found to be paying an average of $550 a month on energy costs that included having the third highest amount spent on motor fuel at $254.

Kentucky and Illinois fared much better than Indiana in the study. Kentucky ranked at number 31 and Illinois ranked at number 40 in energy costs.

The study compared energy costs from all 50 states and DC. A formula was used by WalletHub researchers to rank the states by comparing the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Wyoming had the highest energy costs according to the study with a monthly average of $738 mainly due to spending the most money on motor fuel and home heating oil. Wyoming spent an average of $113 more than the second highest state, Alaska.

North Dakota, Connecticut and Massachusetts rounded out the top five. Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana and West Virginia followed to end the top ten.

The top ten for lowest energy costs are DC, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, California, Arkansas and Oregon.

The study can be seen here on WalletHub.

Comments / 3

Vickie Long
2d ago

tell me about it !! i hate opening my electric bill now days a year and a half ago it wasnt so bad but now wow its high as heck and just found out duke energy is raising it by 16% this month ,LETS GO BRANDON!!!

Reply
6
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

These states saw big drops in gas prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The average national gas price soared to more than $5 per gallon in early June before finally beginning to taper off as the Fourth of July approached. As of Wednesday, the national average was $4.78, according to AAA. Indiana saw the largest monthly drop in price, down 34 cents per […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
