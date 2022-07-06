IGHSAU Rankings (7/6): Creston stays at No. 9 in Class 4A

(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central, Creston, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all advanced in postseason baseball action on Friday. Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0. Brady Baker had three hits, a double and three RBI while Sean Schaefer drove in a pair of runs on...
(KMAland) -- Clarinda native Jett Williams has earned his way to the Iowa National High School Rodeo team. Williams will compete with his teammates in Gillette, Wyoming from July 17th through 23rd in steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and light rifle shooting competitions. View a complete release below. If you...
(Nevada) -- The Clarinda A’s suffered a 6-5 loss to the Nevada Griffons on Thursday. Will Walsh, Tyler Large and Jackson Powell each had doubles while Large, Nathan Barksdale and Jared Anderson had one RBI each. Kam Kelton and Conagher Sands each scored twice. Brian Kraft struck out eight...
(Des Moines) -- Drake has tabbed Jay Koloseus as their head track and field coach. In a release, Drake Athletic Director Brian Hardin said, “This creates the best scenario for our track & field and cross country programs. In any position we hire at Drake Athletics, we look for three things: energy, passion and vision. Jay's energy and passion for coaching are two qualities we were very familiar with as he excels in both areas.”
(Shenandoah) -- The strides of Shenandoah softball showed quite clearly in the final week of the regular season. The Fillies (13-18), which will play at Atlantic in a Class 3A Region 4 opener on Wednesday night (KMA 960, 7:00 PM), won four of their final five games, including extra-inning thrillers over Harlan and Lewis Central.
(Anita) -- After inclement weather forced the Class 1A District 14 semifinal between CAM and Lenox to be postponed, Lane Spieker was thrown into the fire. Lenox, leading 4-1 in the top of the second, had two runners on with nobody out when the game resumed Wednesday. Before he even threw a pitch, Spieker picked off Lenox’s Walon Cook, who was trying to steal third.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's inaugural barbecue contest has taken on extra significance. Preparations continue for the 1st annual Shenandoah ShenDig barbecue competition July 29-30 at the Elks Lodge. Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association announce that the event has been named an official qualifier event with the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex are co-chairs of the competition. Hensen tells KMA News earning that status is a major milestone.
(Lenox) -- The third time was the charm for the Lenox softball team against Murray. Coach Mandy Stoaks hopes her team can get similar revenge Wednesday night when they face East Union in Class 1A Region 5. The Tigers (6-21) extended their season with a 5-3 win over Murray on...
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's new superintendent is getting acclimated to his new surroundings. Jeff Privia officially took the district's reigns July 1, following his selection by the Clarinda School Board in early May. Privia comes to Clarinda from the Underwood School District, where he served as pre-K-5 principal for 19 years. He succeeds Chris Bergman, who announced her resignation back in January, and officially stepped down at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Privia says he actually began working in the district in June.
(Ames) -- Creston graduate Trevor Downing was among the several regional college athletes to earn Preseason All-Big 12 honorees on Wednesday. Downing – an offensive lineman at Iowa State – was a first-team choice, along with teammates Xavier Hutchinson (wide receiver), Jared Rus (fullback) and Will McDonald IV (defensive lineman).
(Springfield) -- Atlantic alum and current Missouri State golfer Brooke Newell was one of many college golfers to earn All-American Scholar honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Wednesday. To earn this award, golfers must meet a minimum GPA of 3.50. Lea Zeitler (Iowa), Dana Lerner (Iowa), Jacque...
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
