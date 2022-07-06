ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commentary: Washington State Employers Deepen Trade Ties to the United Kingdom

Cover picture for the articleWhen our friends in Great Britain open their eyes in the morning, many parts of their day look a lot like what we see here in Washington. The Association of Washington Business led a trade mission to the United Kingdom in June and it was apparent during our visit that employers...

Agriculture Online

Keep China out of U.S. agriculture, say House lawmakers

A week after a House committee voted to prohibit China from purchasing U.S. agricultural land, the No. 3 House Republican leader cited national security concerns in spearheading legislation to block China from acquiring U.S. agricultural companies. The restrictions were proposed at the same time business groups sought removal of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, remnants of the Sino-U.S. trade war.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

U.S. Tightens Sanctions On Iran, Targets Chinese, Emirati Firms Over Oil

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network of Chinese, Emirati and other companies that it accused of helping to deliver and sell Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia, pressuring Tehran as it seeks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. Treasury Department said...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. “China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Li said. The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people.”
MILITARY
BBC

China: Buyout of UK's largest microchip plant raises concerns

Entering Newport's fabrication plant is an other-worldly experience. Gloves, a white suit and hood need to be put on in the right order before stepping into a chamber where jets of air blast away remaining contaminants. The process, a guide explains, is not to protect people, but the product. On...
BUSINESS
CNBC

As tech companies pull back from Russia, China looks on with concern

HONG KONG — Extensive efforts by Apple and other Western tech companies to curtail their business with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have raised a question for product users in China: Could the same thing happen there?. Much of Chinese consumers' concern has been focused on Apple, which...
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

China, Not Russia, Still Poses the Greatest Challenge to U.S. Security

Preventing China from establishing this hegemony over Asia must be the priority of U.S. foreign policy—even in the face of what is happening in Europe. AMERICAN FOREIGN policy after—indeed, during—the Russo-Ukrainian War should promptly head to the world’s most decisive region: Asia. This will require that American foreign and defense policy genuinely put Asia first—in our military investments, in our allocation of political capital and resources, and in our leaders’ attention.
FOREIGN POLICY

