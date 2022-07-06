ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

City Of Edmond Says Power Restored To All Residents

By News 9
 2 days ago
All Edmond residents have had their electricity restored, city officials said.

As of 7:53 p.m., Edmond Electric said the 1,162 customers who were without electricity earlier in the hour have had their power restored.

Edmond Electric reported more than 3,000 residents (3,454) lost their electricity around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

