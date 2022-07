Coronavirus is spreading rapidly again, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths going up every day. That means Los Angeles could reinstate the indoor mask policy within weeks. Residents of LA County were warned that the return of COVID-19-related restrictions could be a possibility. Now, officials from the Department of Public Health are saying it's time to pull the masks out of storage -- we might need them soon.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO