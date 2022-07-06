ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Over 3,000 customers without power in Spokane Valley

KHQ Right Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Customers with Avista reported power outages in...

www.khq.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Spokane Valley, WA
Business
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
Spokane Valley, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley invites input on $2M park design

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley invites community members to share preferences for design of the second phase of Greenacres Park, a $2 million project. Two workshops – one in-person and one virtual – have been scheduled to gather input from residents. The first will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Isolated thunderstorms moving through Washington and north Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash. - We're tracking some isolated thunderstorms Thursday morning across central Washington and north Idaho. There are currently no weather advisories or warnings in effect as of now. Some areas like Colfax, Garfield and Oakesdale, Washington have been warned of potential lightning and nickel-sized hail throughout the night. The...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avista
KHQ Right Now

Fire crews: No one hurt in garage fire at Spokane south hill home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on Spokane's south hill which drew a large response from first responders. KHQ is at the scene on the 3200 block of S. Jefferson Street where we're told everyone evacuated the home safely. Crews said the fire started in...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot and injured in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken to the hospital. Spokane Valley Police are now investigating whether these...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane properties now able to build more affordable accessory dwellings

(The Center Square) – Property owners in Spokane will need less money to add a separate housing unit to their land, something city leaders hope will lead to fewer homeless. Spokane ranks among the top cities in the nation for a dramatic spike in rents, which a new study has identified as a significant contributor to a growing homeless population.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

1 critically injured in north Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a large fire response right now in North Spokane, where crews were doing asbestos abatement at a house. Crews on scene told KHQ there was an equipment malfunction and explosion. One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burn treatment.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

It’s a beautiful day!

Possible thunderstorms will linger in the mountains and Montana through the weekend, otherwise we clear out and set things up for a beautiful weekend ahead with high pressure building in across the Pacific northwest. Highs will pop into the low to mid 80’s through Monday, with the warmest temperatures expected next Tuesday and Wednesday, as daytime temperatures head into the 90’s.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy