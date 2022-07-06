Over 3,000 customers without power in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are assessing the conditions of a power outage in Spokane Valley. The outage is affecting around 1,800 customers, mainly in the areas around Centennial Middle School and Amplitude Trampoline Park and Fitness Wellness Center. The reason for the outage is under investigation. Avista says...
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Interstate Fair is looking for temporary workers!. If you want to apply, head over to the fairgrounds on the corner of Havana and Broadway on Wednesday, July 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for their job fair. Applicants will need to bring...
SPOKANE, Wash. — You might notice some changes when you take your family to a Spokane County park this summer. Like plenty of other industries, the Parks, Recreation and Golf Department is dealing with staffing shortages. The parks department says it just doesn’t have enough employees to get all...
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley invites community members to share preferences for design of the second phase of Greenacres Park, a $2 million project. Two workshops – one in-person and one virtual – have been scheduled to gather input from residents. The first will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place.
SPOKANE, Wash. - We're tracking some isolated thunderstorms Thursday morning across central Washington and north Idaho. There are currently no weather advisories or warnings in effect as of now. Some areas like Colfax, Garfield and Oakesdale, Washington have been warned of potential lightning and nickel-sized hail throughout the night. The...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction delays have forced one local business to dip into his savings to keep the lights on. Dogtown Company owner, Scott Kates has been in the front seat of the construction on Thor. “Dogtown has usually around 20 to 30 customers a day, I think I’ve...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Low staffing levels at the Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf Department may have our county parks looking a little more rugged. Not enough hands and not enough time in the day, that's what Doug Chase, the Director of the department, says this comes down to. “Ordinarily...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are at a house fire on Spokane's south hill which drew a large response from first responders. KHQ is at the scene on the 3200 block of S. Jefferson Street where we're told everyone evacuated the home safely. Crews said the fire started in...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The maiden voyage of Brooke's Seaplane with No Limits Aviation's Shane Rogers at the helm will take flight Thursday, July 14, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "I am giddy, actually. I am literally giddy," Rogers said Wednesday in his office...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone inside a South Hill home escaped safely when it caught fire Thursday morning. The house is near W Comstock Ct and S. Jefferson St. The fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The garage is a total loss. The cause of the...
LACROSSE - Last week wasn't a good week for aviators in the region after a crop-dusting plane crash killed a pilot and now, we're learning of another crash crash that happened a day prior to the fatal incident. On July 1 at around 1:48 p.m., Washington State Troopers say they...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken to the hospital. Spokane Valley Police are now investigating whether these...
SPOKANE, WA – Spokane Transit Authority (STA) is seeking feedback from the public as it develops its plan for 2025-35. A new online survey will be used to learn what future transit projects matter most, and feedback will help guide what STA focuses on in the coming years. The...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The clock is ticking for Spokane to potentially receive millions in funding to help clear out Camp Hope. Almost 25 million dollars have been earmarked for Spokane County by the Washington Department of Commerce to clear people from Camp Hope. Spokane County, however, will only receive that funding if they submit a proposal to the Department of...
(The Center Square) – Property owners in Spokane will need less money to add a separate housing unit to their land, something city leaders hope will lead to fewer homeless. Spokane ranks among the top cities in the nation for a dramatic spike in rents, which a new study has identified as a significant contributor to a growing homeless population.
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a large fire response right now in North Spokane, where crews were doing asbestos abatement at a house. Crews on scene told KHQ there was an equipment malfunction and explosion. One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burn treatment.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The non-profit group Jewels Helping Hands brought different groups together to help the people currently living at the homeless encampment near Freya Street and I-90. Multiple organizations were present at the encampment, distributing food and water, giving haircuts and giving people a chance to shower. Volunteers...
Possible thunderstorms will linger in the mountains and Montana through the weekend, otherwise we clear out and set things up for a beautiful weekend ahead with high pressure building in across the Pacific northwest. Highs will pop into the low to mid 80’s through Monday, with the warmest temperatures expected next Tuesday and Wednesday, as daytime temperatures head into the 90’s.
