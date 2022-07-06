Burn ban in effect for multiple counties

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corum, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Duncan, Comanche, Temple, Corum, Waurika Lake, Empire City and Hulen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO