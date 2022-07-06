ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cotton County, OK

Burn ban in effect for multiple counties

By Diamond Hubbard
kswo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -On Tuesday, Cotton and Jefferson counties put burn bans in place. Local firefighters said they hope this move will help prevent more fires. Cotton County officials and multiple fire chiefs said they’ve been on over a dozen calls in just the past two weeks. Cotton...

www.kswo.com

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Cotton, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corum, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Duncan, Comanche, Temple, Corum, Waurika Lake, Empire City and Hulen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill celebrates the 104th Birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held another special event today, as they celebrated the Warrant Officer Corps for their 104th birthday. The Corps was founded on July 9, 1918, designating the warrant officer position between and officer and an non-commissioned officer. Warrant officers assist higher ranking officers, with...

