Editor’s note: on feeling “safe”

Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Sam Thousand moved to Chicago from Texas in 2009, and within a year he’d joined hip-hop fusion outfit Sidewalk Chalk. He’s since become deeply embedded in several overlapping arts communities, gaining increased visibility under his previous stage name, Sam Trump—I first saw him perform solo in 2018, during a cross-genre Steppenwolf show presented by Growing Concerns Poetry Collective. He does work as a hired gun for musicians who want a soulful trumpet player on their recordings, and in 2016 his experience booking shows around town helped him cofound ChiBrations, a live performance series and advocacy group that elevates local soul musicians. Thousand also wrote the score for Unapologetic, a 2020 Kartemquin documentary about Black millennial abolitionists directed by Ashley O’Shay and coproduced by TRiiBE cofounder Morgan Elise Johnson.
