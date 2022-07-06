ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Editor’s note: on feeling “safe”

By Salem Collo-Julin
CHICAGO READER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago comedian and writer Dwayne Kennedy has a pretty raw joke about summer being “shooting season” in Chicago that I’ve heard him perform a few times on stage. Kennedy says, “I don’t know what it is about the warm weather in Chicago that just brings everyone out. ‘Hey, it’s 79...

chicagoreader.com

CHICAGO READER

Young people dream up a safer summer in Chicago

This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here. Every Chicago summer follows a familiar pattern: Gun violence begins to spike around Memorial Day, sending municipal leaders into a fit over how to keep young people safe while community members offer up ideas and push back against efforts they doubt will help. This year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response has centered on modifying the city’s decades-old curfew.
CHICAGO, IL
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Chicago

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Windy City is often called the Second City, the name of Chicago’s most famous comedy troupe. Giggster looks at iconic films shot in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Sam Thousand, Chicago soul Renaissance man

Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and vocalist Sam Thousand moved to Chicago from Texas in 2009, and within a year he’d joined hip-hop fusion outfit Sidewalk Chalk. He’s since become deeply embedded in several overlapping arts communities, gaining increased visibility under his previous stage name, Sam Trump—I first saw him perform solo in 2018, during a cross-genre Steppenwolf show presented by Growing Concerns Poetry Collective. He does work as a hired gun for musicians who want a soulful trumpet player on their recordings, and in 2016 his experience booking shows around town helped him cofound ChiBrations, a live performance series and advocacy group that elevates local soul musicians. Thousand also wrote the score for Unapologetic, a 2020 Kartemquin documentary about Black millennial abolitionists directed by Ashley O’Shay and coproduced by TRiiBE cofounder Morgan Elise Johnson.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Dan Wolf, Owner Of Lakeview’s The Bagel And Holocaust Survivor, Dies At 77: ‘He Was Just A Real Mensch’

LAKEVIEW — Dan Wolf, longtime owner of The Bagel in Lakeview, was known for his kindness and generosity. When employees were short on their mortgage payments, Wolf would offer financial assistance. When their kids were sick, he’d make sure they had the right doctors. He was known to give free soup, bagels or sandwiches to people experiencing homelessness when they’d stop by the restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Taste of Chicago Returns To Grant Park This Weekend With Food And Free Performances From Nelly, Drive-By Truckers

DOWNTOWN — Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park’s Buckingham Fountain Plaza this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Dozens of food vendors, SummerDance classes and interactive family activities will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday around Buckingham Fountain plaza. There will be a beer hall, wine tent and cocktail lounge, along with free admission to live performances by artists Nelly, Local H, Girl K, Drive-By Truckers and Sadie Woods.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Famous Vegas Performer Is Big Supporter Of New IL Gelato Shop

You're not going to believe the popular star that is backing a new gelato shop in Illinois. The Dessert was invented in Italy. Some people would compare it to ice cream but in reality, they are much different. Even though they are made with many of the same ingredients, gelato is much richer, denser, and smoother because the portions and the processes are not the same. The Italian sweet treat is healthier but let's be honest, neither is going to be on a healthy eating plan.
CHICAGO, IL
stormlakeradio.com

Chicago Foot Locker Features Clothing Line from BVU Graduate

A Buena Vista University biology major who traces his first clothing line, Nerdy, to the Estelle Siebens Science Center, recently had clothes he designed featured at a Foot Locker in Chicago, a store he visited frequently as a child. “My dad took us (he and his sister) to this Foot...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

It’s not just personal, it’s policy

Rates of suicide have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and mental illness is more prevalent today than ever before. However, the societal causes of mental illness are still not widely recognized, so people who suffer mental illness are often treated as though the problem is entirely their own to solve. A new novel, released by Chicago publisher Heeler Books in April, aims to change that.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men and a woman were shot and wounded in a drive-by Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A crowd of people was gathered around 9:44 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and people inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago positivity rate rises to 11.5 percent

For the third straight week, Chicago’s positivity rate climbed into the double digits along with rising rates in 11 Black zip codes on the South Side. Chicago’s positivity rate is 11.5 percent as of July 5, according to the latest data from the city’s coronavirus dashboard. But hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, the latest data show.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from...

