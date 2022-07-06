ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinidad, CO

Korie Howlett arrested, accused of spraying crowd with bear spray

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Trinidad Police arrested a 27-year-old woman after they say she sprayed bear spray into a crowd watching a July 4 fireworks show. They say Korie Howlett was apparently under the influence of alcohol when she started shouting obscenities at the fireworks display.

Several people asked her to stop or leave, but she refused, police say. Then multiple people approached her to ask her to leave, and she allegedly sprayed the crowd with bear spray.

Howlett told police she had the spray for protection from a former boyfriend.

Police say a large number of people were affected, but many left before speaking to police.

Howlett faces numerous charges including attempted assault, five counts of assault in the third degree, one count of child abuse and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Trinidad Police Department at 719-846-4441.

