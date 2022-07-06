Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Appomattox County in central Virginia Northeastern Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lowesville to near Naola to near Coleman Falls, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Amherst Forks Of Buffalo Big Island Bent Creek Concord and Clifford. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO