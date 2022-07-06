Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Fergus County in central Montana * Until 1215 AM MDT. * At 1130 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Roy, or 29 miles northwest of Winnett, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Valentine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

FERGUS COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO