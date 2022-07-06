First Hispanic grocery store in Marinette opens, serving a growing demographic

MARINETTE (NBC 26) — Leo’s Mercado, a new store in Marinette, has stocked shelves to serve a growing population.

Valerie Juarez

It is the first Hispanic grocery store in the area, with everything needed to make traditional and authentic Hispanic dishes.

Before it opened, the owners say, many of the area Latino community was driving to Green Bay and as far as Chicago for their authentic products.

Leo's Mercado is now helping families save a lot of time and money.

"One lady had come from Escanaba. She said she saw it on Facebook. She came from Escanaba to get the things she needs. Peshtigo. People come from Peshtigo, Menominee everyday,” said Salina Hernandez, Leo's Mercado Co-Owner. "Our goal is to make people in the area, our Puerto Rican friends, our Mexican friends feel a little bit more at home when they can go home and have a nice dish made.”

It's a mission that impacts this family too. Salina's husband Eduardo immigrated from Oaxaca, Mexico nine years ago.

He said it is a dream come to provide these products to the community he now calls home.

“It feels exciting to have this. As a child I used to eat these cookies. And well, I feel very happy since we’ve opened,” said Eduardo Hernandez, co-owner of Leo's Mercado, as he spoke in Spanish.

Since they've opened for business, they've had customers asking for products from even more Latin American countries.

They hope to expand what is on their shelves as time goes on.

To learn more about the business click here to be re-directed to the store's Facebook Page.

