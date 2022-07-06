ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Terrebonne Parish students getting temporary campus after Ida damaged schools

 2 days ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Between downpours Wednesday, contractors were getting a temporary school campus set up, on campus, at South Terrebonne High School. “They’re well done, humongous setups,” said Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Bubba Orgeron. “It’s a whole campus.”. The high school is...

Related
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish Head Start announced mandatory meeting

Terrebonne Parish Head Start Program will host a parent orientation session on Wednesday, July 27, at Dumas Auditorium, located at 301 W. Tunnel Blvd. The orientation is open to all parents, guardians, and staff, and will discuss a plethora of topics regarding the upcoming school year. “It is required that...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish McKinney-Vento Homeless Program provides aid to families

The Lafourche Parish McKinney-Vento Homeless Program hosted its annual Parental Day summer enrichment program on Wednesday, July 6, at the Media Center in Lockport. This year’s event featured guest speakers, community agency resources, visiting vendors, and refreshments. Parents received school supplies and uniforms for their children and the completed the 2022-2023 school year application.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish leaders showed up for seniors

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Lafourche District Attorney’s Office to host its 2nd Annual Senior Sources event, on Tuesday, July 7, at the Warren J. Harang Jr Municipal Auditorium. Designed to inform senior citizens about the services available to them, the event featured a line-up...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish school official receives prestigious award

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Assumption Parish school official has been recognized for her leadership and service in her school district. Chief Financial Officer Anya Bailey Randle will be the first Louisiana school professional to receive the prestigious International Eagle Award. The Eagle Award is the highest honor you...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Large water leak found in Assumption Parsh, boil advisory in place

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The repair clamp has been installed and the Assumption Parish Waterworks District Number 1 is waiting for concrete for blocking. NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A boil advisory was issued for an area in Assumption Parish after a large leak was discovered Thursday morning. Workers...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche to host Boat Parade and Poker Float

Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) will host a boat parade in Bayou Lafourche through Thibodaux on Saturday, August 27th 2022 at 2 p.m.. Participation is free and open to the public. Friends of Bayou Lafourche welcomes both paddle-powered boats and motorized boats to participate. The procession will begin at...
brproud.com

Louisiana man arrested for home invasion in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 32-year-old Morgan City man was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday after failing to appear before a judge on felony home invasion charges. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Charles Joseph Berger was first arrested in May of 2020. He...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Shooting at Gray business leaves one injured

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in solving a shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of West Park Ave in Gray, at a local business. Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3100 block of West Park Ave shortly after 11pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in reference to reports of a subject being shot at a local business. When the Patrol Deputies arrived, they learned that the alleged victim was removed from the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival but deputies did locate evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, was brought to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to an out of area hospital for further medical treatment.
GRAY, LA
stmarynow.com

More marijuana arrests reported by St. Mary deputies

A string of marijuana arrests this week continued Thursday when the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office made three more. Deputies also made an arrest alleging home improvement fraud. Patterson police arrested a man accused of speeding at more than 100 mph. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

One Step Closer; A New Local Amputee Support Group Bridges Gaps

“One Step Closer,” a new Houma amputee support group, met last night for the first time. Stories were told, tears were shed, and encouragement was unlimited. Local restaurant owner and chef Kenneth “KJ” Townsend has been an inspiration to those who cross his path and hear his story. His passion is cooking and began while learning from his grandmother. After high school, he moved to Atlanta to hone his cooking skills, later returning home to cook at local restaurants. Then, in 2015, his life changed while shopping with his wife. A shopping cart struck the back of his heel, and what he thought was a sprain, turned out to be a fracture. Being on his feet while cooking left him in pain and a great deal of swelling. His wife attempted to help keep down the swelling for him with compression socks, but the pain never went away.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Two holiday shootings in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two different shootings from this Fourth July holiday weekend. One occurred late Sunday night, on the outside at the corner of Ayo Street and Fern Lane when he was shot. An 18-year-old male suffered an apparent bullet wound on his leg and other gaze wounds to his body. He was transported to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Warns of Phone Scam

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a scam investigation, which is allegedly being used in the name of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. A recent series of potential scam phone calls were reported on June 7, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
