Terrebonne Parish students getting temporary campus after Ida damaged schools

“One Step Closer,” a new Houma amputee support group, met last night for the first time. Stories were told, tears were shed, and encouragement was unlimited. Local restaurant owner and chef Kenneth “KJ” Townsend has been an inspiration to those who cross his path and hear his story. His passion is cooking and began while learning from his grandmother. After high school, he moved to Atlanta to hone his cooking skills, later returning home to cook at local restaurants. Then, in 2015, his life changed while shopping with his wife. A shopping cart struck the back of his heel, and what he thought was a sprain, turned out to be a fracture. Being on his feet while cooking left him in pain and a great deal of swelling. His wife attempted to help keep down the swelling for him with compression socks, but the pain never went away.

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO