Colorado State

Shipping scam sinks Colorado father-son hops business

By Jaclyn Allen
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
DENVER — Randy Flores knows everything there is to know about hops. He and his son have been buying and selling hops pellets to craft breweries all around the world for the last 14 years.

So when they received a large order from Panama City, nothing seemed suspicious at first.

"The grand total on the invoice was $19,057.50," said Flores.

Flores told Contact Denver7 that he checked out the brewery, and the credit card payment was approved. A few days later, he sent $6,000 of that money to the brewery's shipping agent.

"But before we shipped anything, they came back to us a couple of days later saying we'd like to purchase the same thing for our next brewery," Flores said.

The second charge sent up the first red flag. Flores says the credit card processing company, Paysafe, discovered the credit card was fraudulent — 23 days after the first charge.

Records show a Department of Homeland Security Investigator opened an investigation, while PaySafe sent Flores to collections to get the charge back.

"From there, that's where the whole mess got even messier," he said. "It would have never happened if their security system had been in place and, you know, strong enough to figure this out before it happened."

Flores and his son decided to fight back — David versus Goliath style — in court, arguing that Paysafe and the bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, should also be accountable for the money.

Paysafe declined to comment to Contact Denver7. A Chase spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "The Arapahoe County District Court has dismissed US Hop Source’s complaint."

Now, Flores says Chase is going after his business for legal fees, too.

"We will probably need to file bankruptcy because at this point, we don't have the money to pay that," he said.

While he prepares to close his doors, he hopes at least the other guys will listen and learn.

"Beware, beware, beware," Flores said. "Scammers are getting more and more sophisticated every day, and the corporate giants, they're basically squashing a father-son business that supports a small family."

Editor's note: Denver7 seeks out audience tips and feedback to help people in need, resolve problems and hold the powerful accountable. If you know of a community need our call center could address, or have a story idea for our investigative team to pursue, please email us at contact7@thedenverchannel.com or call (720) 462-7777. Find more Contact Denver7 stories here.

Comments / 4

arron zimmerman
1d ago

First mistake. They did business with Chase. That should have been the first red flag. Chase is a company that "Chases " people out of their money and property.

