Truman man critically injured when semi hits plow diverting traffic for work zone

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water. She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO