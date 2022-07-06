ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truman, MN

Truman man critically injured when semi hits plow diverting traffic for work zone

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A Truman man was critically injured last week when his semi crashed into a state plow that was diverting traffic for a portable work zone on I-90. James Dale Ratcliffe, 68, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Amboy woman seriously injured in wrong-way ramp crash

An Amboy woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way ramp crash Thursday morning in Mankato. Carol Jean Gramentz, 69, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with life-threatening injuries following the crash on northbound Highway 22 at Highway 14. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gramentz was driving a Chevy Malibu the...
AMBOY, MN
knuj.net

TRUMAN MAN CRITICALLY HURT IN CRASH

The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
TRUMAN, MN
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Pursuit reached speeds of 100+ mph on Fairmont city streets

A pursuit that led to the arrest of a Texas man reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Fairmont’s city streets, according to charges filed Tuesday. Cruz Jesus Castillo, 20, faces felony charges of 1st-degree damage to property and fleeing police in a motor vehicle in Martin County Court. Police say Castillo was behind the wheel of the pickup that fled police over the weekend.
FAIRMONT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN
Jackson County Pilot

City put on alert Sunday afternoon

The city of Jackson was put on alert Sunday afternoon after local authorities received what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “a concerning report” from a local parent. Shortly before 2 p.m. this past Sunday, the local sheriff’s office learned an 11-year-old had reported a white male with...
JACKSON, MN
kicdam.com

Windom Man Arrested For Drugs in Emmet County

Estherville, IA (KICD) — A Windom man was arrested North of Estherville on Wednesday morning. According the report from the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy checked on the driver of a parked car in the 3700 block of 130th Street and smelled marijuana. The vehicle was then searched and 23 year old Roberto Figueroa Montalvo was found to be in possession of marijuana. Mantalvo was then arrested for 1st Offense Possession of Marijuana and taken to the Emmet County Jail.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
KEYC

BREAKING: 3 injured in house explosion in northwest Iowa

This event has taken a two-year hiatus, but is back in Worthington for the first time since 2014. The class will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, what it covers, and supplement insurance. 2022 North Mankato Fun Days kicks off. Updated: 3 hours ago. The 2022 North Mankato Fun Days...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Drugs, weapon recovered after shooting on Stadium Rd

Lazheric Antonio Martinez-Moore, Blue Earth County Jail. Drugs, a weapon, and ammunition were recovered after an Independence Day shooting in Mankato. The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Stadium Rd after several callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking for two suspects involved in a burglary around 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, on the 600 block of Prairie Rose Trail. Authorities say an undisclosed amount of money was taken and video of the suspects were captured on...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as a reported shooting ended in three drug-related arrests over the course of the holiday weekend. Mankato Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in 26 inches of water in apparent drowning in Le Sueur County

An investigation is ongoing in Le Sueur County after a 45-year-old man was found dead in approximately 26 inches of water on Lake Washington on Friday. According to the county sheriff, Alan J. Noy left his home on the southwest shore of the lake in Washington Township around 6 p.m. June 30. He had taken a pontoon and was on his way to the Westwood Bar and Grill.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Police: attempted abduction in Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department reports an attempted abduction Tuesday. According to police, a teenage girl reported that a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking. Police says she said the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Western Iowa Today

One Dead, Three People Hospitalized In Winnebago and Butler County accidents

(Winnebago County, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol says one person died when their car failed to make a curve in Winnebago County Sunday. The name of the person who died has not yet been released. Three people were sent to the hospital after a train slammed into their pickup in Butler County. The accident happened Sunday just before 4:00 p-m in Parkersburg. Investigators believe the pickup failed to yield at the railroad crossing and it was hit by a Canadian National locomotive. The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital. Two young children who were passengers were also taken to a hospital in an ambulance. No names have been released.
myklgr.com

Abduction allegedly attempted in Sleepy Eye Tuesday

The Sleepy Eye Police Department on Tuesday reported an attempted abduction earlier that day. According to the department, a female teenage victim reported a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking along 4th Avenue SW, crossing Main Street. The victim stated the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
blueearthcountymn.gov

MN River Valley Drug Task Force Arrests

On July 4th, 2022, at 5:28 pm Mankato Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance. A caller reported that a black male associated with a silver vehicle shot at larger red vehicle. Both vehicles left the area before police arrived. The suspect vehicle was reported to be occupied by two black males and a female. Responding officers spoke with witnesses and collected a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene. Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and developed descriptions of the vehicles and people involved. The driver of the red vehicle was identified and contacted by phone. She was not cooperative and denied being involved in a disturbance.
MANKATO, MN
WHO 13

Derecho leaves some crops in Kossuth County flattened

ALGONA, Iowa — Storms which rolled across Iowa Tuesday did some damage around Algona and in northern Kossuth County. The high winds downed branches all over town. One giant branch landed on the car of Brian Wilson, News Director at KLGA. The branch damaged his car so bad it wasn’t able to be driven. Charissa Mueller, […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA

