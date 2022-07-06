ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested, Pasadena Target evacuated as part of homicide investigation

By Travis Schlepp
 2 days ago

One person was arrested after Pasadena police evacuated a Target store as part of a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Mentor Avenue and Bell Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers arrived on scene and found 82-year-old Glenn Cavin suffering from multiple stab wounds. First responders provided aid, but Cavin died from his injuries at the scene, officials said.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was sent out and officers located it around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Target store on Colorado Boulevard in East Pasadena.

A man was in the vehicle when police arrived on scene and he was arrested. Police began to clear the store as they searched for two other persons of interest in the case.

Customers were asked to exit the store while police conducted their investigation. Police also asked people to avoid the area near the store for an undetermined amount of time.

The search ultimately came up empty and the store was reopened to customers.

Police say two additional suspects are wanted in connection to the homicide investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tjwE_0gX0Umtf00
Police gathered at a home in Pasadena where an 82-year-old man was killed on July 6, 2022 . (KTLA)

The original crime scene remained closed to the public for several hours and police could be seen standing outside what appeared to be the victim’s home.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine the motive for the deadly stabbing, Pasadena police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org .

