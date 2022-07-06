ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Should Christian Vázquez Make All-Star Team? He Has Strong Case

By Scott Neville
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
The Boston Red Sox have several candidates to join the American League All-Star team in Los Angeles, but Christian Vázquez is not typically one of the first players to come to mind. However, Vázquez, who just ended a 10-game hitting streak, has a serious case to...

