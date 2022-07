With the 8th pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red WIngs have selected Marco Kasper from Rogel BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) With a combination of size, skill, and skating, Marco Kasper has everything pro scouts look for in a top-end NHL Draft pick. At 6-foot-1, he has an NHL-caliber frame, and as he continues to develop his body, he has learned to use his size to throw out big hits to get opponents off their game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO