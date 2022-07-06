ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Medicare prescription drug negotiation plan advanced by U.S. Senate Democrats

By Jennifer Shutt
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1MEi_0gX0Ttrj00
In addition to allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices and capping out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year, the U.S. Senate proposal would provide free vaccines to Medicare seniors and expand co-pay assistance for some low-income individuals. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats have reached a tentative agreement to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs in the Medicare program, the first step in passing a long-stalled package that’s expected to include tax and climate change provisions as well.

The deal, brokered between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin III, would allow Medicare to begin negotiating some prescription drug prices in 2023, a wildly popular proposal among members of the public. It would also cap Medicare recipients’ yearly out-of-pocket costs at $2,000, according to a summary reviewed by States Newsroom.

Democrats hope to move the legislation without Republican support by using the somewhat complicated budget reconciliation process that they used to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill in 2021.

The GOP used the same fast-track process to get around the U.S. Senate’s legislative filibuster when it passed the 2017 tax cuts package and attempted to use the process to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The budget reconciliation process, which avoids the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to advance major legislation, is complicated and requires sign-off from the Senate parliamentarian that none of the language breaks a lengthy list of rules.

Medicare is the health care program for people 65 and older, some younger Americans with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease.

Plan sent to parliamentarian

Schumer sent Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough the 190-page Medicare prescription drug pricing bill on Wednesday, starting the detailed and sometimes tedious process of ensuring it meets reconciliation requirements.

If Senate Democrats, primarily Schumer and Manchin, can reach agreement on provisions to overhaul parts of the U.S. tax code as well as address energy production and climate change, those bills would then be sent to the parliamentarian for similar review.

Manchin, a centrist who frustrated left-leaning members of his party after killing off the much more expansive reconciliation package known as Build Back Better, has said he won’t accept a bill that goes beyond those three broad categories.

If Democrats can broker a final deal and get the stamp of approval from the parliamentarian, the entire package would go to the Senate floor for debate, amendments and a final vote.

That process would be especially challenging for Democrats in the 50-50 Senate, where Republicans would likely put forward amendments meant to force centrist Democrats to alter the package, or take votes that could be used against them in reelection campaigns this fall in purple states.

The amendment voting process for budget reconciliation is different from what’s used for regular bills.

The minority party is allowed to put forward as many amendments as members want, and floor votes are required on those provisions. The process, known as vote-a-rama, often lasts throughout the night and can go into the next morning as well.

Four-week session ahead

The U.S. Senate is on its July 4 break this week, but is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Monday for a four-week session that could include votes on the full reconciliation package, according to an individual familiar with the planning.

Schumer, that individual said, has privately told Senate Democrats that if a full agreement is reached, his goal is to debate and vote on that legislation as early as this month.

Sending the section of the bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices to the parliamentarian this week would place Senate Democrats in a “better position to act,” according to that person close to the process.

In addition to allowing Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices and capping out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year, the proposal would provide free vaccines to Medicare seniors and expand co-pay assistance for some low-income individuals.

The legislation would also require the secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department to negotiate drug prices for the maximum number of prescriptions per year, closing a loophole in a prior bill that some Democrats worried would have allowed a GOP HHS secretary to potentially not negotiate lower prices.

Comments / 0

Related
Georgia Recorder

Warnock pushes caps on prescription costs, negotiated Medicare drug prices

A senior center in Fayetteville hosted a U.S. Senate committee hearing the first day of July on the high cost of prescription drugs for American seniors, a topic Gretchen Spring of Marietta is deeply familiar with. Her husband, Peter, died in April after doctors diagnosed him with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. During his fight with […] The post Warnock pushes caps on prescription costs, negotiated Medicare drug prices appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Lower insulin co-pays, list prices targeted in new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill

WASHINGTON — Two key senators have unveiled the details of a bipartisan plan to lower costs for insulin, a lifesaving drug that some Americans have struggled to afford in recent years as prices have skyrocketed. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, and Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, introduced the measure in June, after months of work to […] The post Lower insulin co-pays, list prices targeted in new bipartisan U.S. Senate bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights

Republicans in Congress were jubilant at the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning decades of precedent to revoke a constitutional right to an abortion, while Democrats were equally despondent about what they called an extremist decision that revoked a long-held right and represented an attack on women’s autonomy. The party-line reaction – including among Georgia’s congressional delegation – […] The post Congress roiled by U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking abortion rights appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Medicare#Drug Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S Senate#States Newsroom#Republican#Gop#The U S Senate#Obamacare#Americans
Axios

Dems weigh jamming McConnell on China bill

Some key House Democrats think they've found a clever way to break Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's stranglehold on a popular bill to massively fund the U.S. chip industry at the expense of China. What's happening: McConnell is trying to force Democrats to choose between bipartisan legislation on the stalled...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
deseret.com

Mitt Romney alone among Utah delegation on gun safety bill

Utah’s four Republican congressmen voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill Friday, leaving Sen. Mitt Romney as the only member of the state’s federal delegation to support the package that now heads to the president’s desk. The House passed the measure — Congress’ most significant response to...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Republican senators want to tap brakes on insulin price caps

Five Republican senators are warning against fast-tracking a bill to cap insulin costs, saying its “far-ranging implications” merit congressional hearings and a more extensive discussion. Why it matters: It could be a serious hurdle to bipartisan efforts to limit out-of-pocket costs for more than 37 million Americans with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
719
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy